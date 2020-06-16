404 S POPPLETON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome property in great location with ample street parking! Pets Welcome! Experienced & Very Responsive Landlord. 4 Spacious Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths and main level half bath making it great set up for Roommates. Lower level can also be used as a Family Room w/ full bath and lots of storage. Great modern amenities including full laundry, recessed lights, fresh paint top to bottom, rear deck, efficient appliances and systems. Approx. 2700 +/ SF Townhome in Washington Village bordering Camden Crossing Neighborhood, this home offers tons of walkability with easy access to Baltimore City attractions, Bus District & Univ MD hospital, and I95/295. Agent is Owner.