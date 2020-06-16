All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
404 S POPPLETON STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

404 S POPPLETON STREET

404 South Poppleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 South Poppleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome property in great location with ample street parking! Pets Welcome! Experienced & Very Responsive Landlord. 4 Spacious Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths and main level half bath making it great set up for Roommates. Lower level can also be used as a Family Room w/ full bath and lots of storage. Great modern amenities including full laundry, recessed lights, fresh paint top to bottom, rear deck, efficient appliances and systems. Approx. 2700 +/ SF Townhome in Washington Village bordering Camden Crossing Neighborhood, this home offers tons of walkability with easy access to Baltimore City attractions, Bus District & Univ MD hospital, and I95/295. Agent is Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 S POPPLETON STREET have any available units?
404 S POPPLETON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 S POPPLETON STREET have?
Some of 404 S POPPLETON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 S POPPLETON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
404 S POPPLETON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 S POPPLETON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 S POPPLETON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 404 S POPPLETON STREET offer parking?
No, 404 S POPPLETON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 404 S POPPLETON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 S POPPLETON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 S POPPLETON STREET have a pool?
No, 404 S POPPLETON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 404 S POPPLETON STREET have accessible units?
No, 404 S POPPLETON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 404 S POPPLETON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 S POPPLETON STREET has units with dishwashers.

