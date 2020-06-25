All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 404 POPPLETON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
404 POPPLETON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 POPPLETON STREET

404 S Poppleton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

404 S Poppleton St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots to like about this 2700 +/ SF Townhome. Lots of available parking in convenient location in Washington Village. Bordering Camden Crossing neigbhorhood, walkability is great with easy access to Baltimore City attractions, Bus District & Univ MD hospital, and I95/295. Great set up for roomates offering generous sized bedrooms, 3 full baths on 3 separate levels. Built in 2006 with all modern amenities. Experienced & attentive landlord makes this a great place to call home! Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 POPPLETON STREET have any available units?
404 POPPLETON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 POPPLETON STREET have?
Some of 404 POPPLETON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 POPPLETON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
404 POPPLETON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 POPPLETON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 POPPLETON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 404 POPPLETON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 404 POPPLETON STREET offers parking.
Does 404 POPPLETON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 POPPLETON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 POPPLETON STREET have a pool?
No, 404 POPPLETON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 404 POPPLETON STREET have accessible units?
No, 404 POPPLETON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 404 POPPLETON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 POPPLETON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland