404 POPPLETON STREET

Lots to like about this 2700 +/ SF Townhome. Lots of available parking in convenient location in Washington Village. Bordering Camden Crossing neigbhorhood, walkability is great with easy access to Baltimore City attractions, Bus District & Univ MD hospital, and I95/295. Great set up for roomates offering generous sized bedrooms, 3 full baths on 3 separate levels. Built in 2006 with all modern amenities. Experienced & attentive landlord makes this a great place to call home! Pet friendly.