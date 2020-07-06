404 Nottingham Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning guest suite refrigerator

Beautiful 3BR/2BA Rancher with lower level family room and guest suite-located in Ten Hills (21229) This property features a park like rear yard with spacious deck. Pet okay with $250 pet deposit



Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management.