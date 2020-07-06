Rent Calculator
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
404 Nottingham Road
404 Nottingham Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
404 Nottingham Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Uplands Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
guest suite
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR/2BA Rancher with lower level family room and guest suite-located in Ten Hills (21229) This property features a park like rear yard with spacious deck. Pet okay with $250 pet deposit
Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Nottingham Road have any available units?
404 Nottingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 404 Nottingham Road have?
Some of 404 Nottingham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 404 Nottingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
404 Nottingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Nottingham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Nottingham Road is pet friendly.
Does 404 Nottingham Road offer parking?
No, 404 Nottingham Road does not offer parking.
Does 404 Nottingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Nottingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Nottingham Road have a pool?
No, 404 Nottingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 404 Nottingham Road have accessible units?
No, 404 Nottingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Nottingham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Nottingham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
