Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
403 Annabel Ave
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:05 PM

403 Annabel Ave

403 Annabel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

403 Annabel Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

dogs allowed
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New listing hitting the market, Come check out this cozy town home located in the Brooklyn community of Baltimore. Easy and quick access to public transportation. The closest grocery stores are Genes Supermarket, Ultimate Grocery Ultimate Price and M & C Food Market. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, McDonald's and Maynard's Cafe. Nearby restaurants include New York Fried Chicken, China House and 895 Grill. 403 Annabel Ave is near Barrett Park, Riverside Park and Reedbird Park. Feel free to scheduled a showing and come see this home in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Annabel Ave have any available units?
403 Annabel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 403 Annabel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
403 Annabel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Annabel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Annabel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 403 Annabel Ave offer parking?
No, 403 Annabel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 403 Annabel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Annabel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Annabel Ave have a pool?
No, 403 Annabel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 403 Annabel Ave have accessible units?
No, 403 Annabel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Annabel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Annabel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Annabel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Annabel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

