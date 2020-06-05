All apartments in Baltimore
4018 Eierman Ave

4018 Eierman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4018 Eierman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Great Deal in Belair Edison-$1200 - Property Id: 245285

If are interested in this Property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to 410-303-5649 . I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO text at inappropriate hours.**We are currently available for FaceTime and Facebook tours.

This Beautiful, Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse is located in Belair-Edison.
* Open Concept
* New Carpet Through-out
* Updated Kitchen
* Updated Bath
* Ceramic Tile
* Dining Room
* Front Porch
* Laundry
* Storage, Storage, Storage
Security Deposit and References Required. Sorry No Pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245285
Property Id 245285

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5648026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Eierman Ave have any available units?
4018 Eierman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Eierman Ave have?
Some of 4018 Eierman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Eierman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Eierman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Eierman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4018 Eierman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4018 Eierman Ave offer parking?
No, 4018 Eierman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4018 Eierman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 Eierman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Eierman Ave have a pool?
No, 4018 Eierman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Eierman Ave have accessible units?
No, 4018 Eierman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Eierman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4018 Eierman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

