4018 Eierman Ave

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Deal in Belair Edison-$1200 - Property Id: 245285



If are interested in this Property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to 410-303-5649 . I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO text at inappropriate hours.**We are currently available for FaceTime and Facebook tours.



This Beautiful, Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse is located in Belair-Edison.

* Open Concept

* New Carpet Through-out

* Updated Kitchen

* Updated Bath

* Ceramic Tile

* Dining Room

* Front Porch

* Laundry

* Storage, Storage, Storage

Security Deposit and References Required. Sorry No Pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245285

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5648026)