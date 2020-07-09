4014 WILSBY AVENUE

Amenities

Come discover the *PERFECT* Pen Lucy property! This stunning home boasts fresh paint, new flooring throughout, separate dining room and an updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Three LARGE bedrooms and a gorgeous renovated bathroom. Large basement with exterior access to a fenced backyard with an outdoor shed. LEAD FREE! NEW HVAC! CAC! Close to North Baltimore York Rd Corridor and Morgan State University! Don't blink, this house will be gone in 30 seconds. Schedule your appointment today!