Baltimore, MD
4014 WILSBY AVENUE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM

4014 WILSBY AVENUE

4014 Wilsby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Wilsby Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come discover the *PERFECT* Pen Lucy property! This stunning home boasts fresh paint, new flooring throughout, separate dining room and an updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Three LARGE bedrooms and a gorgeous renovated bathroom. Large basement with exterior access to a fenced backyard with an outdoor shed. LEAD FREE! NEW HVAC! CAC! Close to North Baltimore York Rd Corridor and Morgan State University! Don't blink, this house will be gone in 30 seconds. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 WILSBY AVENUE have any available units?
4014 WILSBY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 WILSBY AVENUE have?
Some of 4014 WILSBY AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 WILSBY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4014 WILSBY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 WILSBY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4014 WILSBY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4014 WILSBY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4014 WILSBY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4014 WILSBY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 WILSBY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 WILSBY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4014 WILSBY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4014 WILSBY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4014 WILSBY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 WILSBY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 WILSBY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

