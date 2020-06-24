401 Imla Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Townhome! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom townhome in Baltimore, just off Eastern Avenue and conveniently located to I95 and Hopkins Bayview. The main level boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops, and stainless appliances. The upper level offers a master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite with dual sinks and jetted tub. Entertain under the Baltimore skyline with a multi-level rooftop deck. Attached garage and parking pad for added convenience.



Mature pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment410.608.9705or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



