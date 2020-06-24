All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
401 Imla Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 Imla Street

401 Imla Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 Imla Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Townhome! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom townhome in Baltimore, just off Eastern Avenue and conveniently located to I95 and Hopkins Bayview. The main level boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops, and stainless appliances. The upper level offers a master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite with dual sinks and jetted tub. Entertain under the Baltimore skyline with a multi-level rooftop deck. Attached garage and parking pad for added convenience.

Mature pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment410.608.9705or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE2602408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Imla Street have any available units?
401 Imla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Imla Street have?
Some of 401 Imla Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Imla Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 Imla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Imla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Imla Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 Imla Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 Imla Street offers parking.
Does 401 Imla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Imla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Imla Street have a pool?
No, 401 Imla Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 Imla Street have accessible units?
No, 401 Imla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Imla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Imla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
