Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:07 AM

4002 Wilsby Ave

4002 Wilsby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Wilsby Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms.
1.5 Full Bath
1344 square feet

Rental Asking Price: $1,400 (Townhouse)

**Available for Rent November 1st**

*Fully Renovated
*Walk-In Closed
*New Hardwood Floors
*Finished Basement
*Washer & Dryer Hookup
*Backyard
*Street Parking
*Central AC & Heating

Deposit: $2800 - Owner will to work with you on deposit.

Application Fee: $25
First Months Rent: $1400

2 recent valid pay stubs.

**NO Applicances will come with property.

**NO PETS**

Please call Ms. Cobb at
410-660-0035
For available appointment and showing times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

