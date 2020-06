Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

updated kitchen house with a 3 bed 1.5 bath - This 3 bed 1.5 bath is available now. It offers an updated kitchen with granite, central air and AC, hardwood floors though out the house, with a partially finished basement. Enjoy the back yard and front yard. proximity to 95.



Accepting all programs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5073151)