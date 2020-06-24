All apartments in Baltimore
3938 Kenyon Ave

3938 Kenyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3938 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
bathtub
range
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome - Claremont-Freedom! - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Claremont-Freedom just minutes from Belair Rd and I-895! Warm interior provides a light-filled living area with wood flooring throughout and access to a covered rear deck perfect for entertaining! Large lower level offers an eat-in kitchen boasting generous cabinet storage and gas range, convenient bath, and separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer! Main level bedroom and 2 upper level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination and attractive pedestal sink. Large fenced yard and only a short drive from Lower Herring Run Park!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
