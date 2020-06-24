3938 Kenyon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome - Claremont-Freedom! - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Claremont-Freedom just minutes from Belair Rd and I-895! Warm interior provides a light-filled living area with wood flooring throughout and access to a covered rear deck perfect for entertaining! Large lower level offers an eat-in kitchen boasting generous cabinet storage and gas range, convenient bath, and separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer! Main level bedroom and 2 upper level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination and attractive pedestal sink. Large fenced yard and only a short drive from Lower Herring Run Park!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4709804)