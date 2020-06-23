Amenities
3921 Ridgewood Ave Available 05/17/19 Spacious Single Family Home-Gwynn Oak - Don't miss out on this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath single Family home with a large master bedroom suite. The proeprty offers a front pourch and back deck, along with a fence in yard. Large unfinished basement with washer and dryer.
Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.
Call now to set an appointment!
*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers are welcome to Apply
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4623162)