Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

3921 Ridgewood Ave

3921 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Ridgewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3921 Ridgewood Ave Available 05/17/19 Spacious Single Family Home-Gwynn Oak - Don't miss out on this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath single Family home with a large master bedroom suite. The proeprty offers a front pourch and back deck, along with a fence in yard. Large unfinished basement with washer and dryer.

Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.

Call now to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers are welcome to Apply
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4623162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Ridgewood Ave have any available units?
3921 Ridgewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3921 Ridgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Ridgewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Ridgewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Ridgewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3921 Ridgewood Ave offer parking?
No, 3921 Ridgewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3921 Ridgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Ridgewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Ridgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 3921 Ridgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Ridgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3921 Ridgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Ridgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Ridgewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3921 Ridgewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3921 Ridgewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
