3915 REXMERE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely Beautiful Townhome With 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms! This Home Features a Wonderful Front Porch, Landscaped Yard & Hardwood Floors Throughout! Main Level Has Large Living Room With Shiplap Ceiling, Newer Appliances With Gas Stove & Pantry Closet in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room With Bench Seating & Chair Rail Plus Access to a Maintenance Free Screened in Deck With Ceiling Fan Plus a Fully Fenced Backyard! Upstairs Has 3 Bedrooms & a Fully Renovated Bathroom With Dual Vanity! Full Basement With Bathroom, Storage Room, and Walk Up Stairs to the Backyard. Newer Windows, Central AC, Washer/Dryer Included. Plenty of Street Parking Available. Close to Public Transportation, the Rotunda, Sherwood Gardens, Johns Hopkins, Loyola and Towson! Available September 1st & Comes Furnished!