All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3915 REXMERE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3915 REXMERE ROAD
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

3915 REXMERE ROAD

3915 Rexmere Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3915 Rexmere Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely Beautiful Townhome With 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms! This Home Features a Wonderful Front Porch, Landscaped Yard & Hardwood Floors Throughout! Main Level Has Large Living Room With Shiplap Ceiling, Newer Appliances With Gas Stove & Pantry Closet in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room With Bench Seating & Chair Rail Plus Access to a Maintenance Free Screened in Deck With Ceiling Fan Plus a Fully Fenced Backyard! Upstairs Has 3 Bedrooms & a Fully Renovated Bathroom With Dual Vanity! Full Basement With Bathroom, Storage Room, and Walk Up Stairs to the Backyard. Newer Windows, Central AC, Washer/Dryer Included. Plenty of Street Parking Available. Close to Public Transportation, the Rotunda, Sherwood Gardens, Johns Hopkins, Loyola and Towson! Available September 1st & Comes Furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 REXMERE ROAD have any available units?
3915 REXMERE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 REXMERE ROAD have?
Some of 3915 REXMERE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 REXMERE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3915 REXMERE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 REXMERE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3915 REXMERE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3915 REXMERE ROAD offer parking?
No, 3915 REXMERE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3915 REXMERE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 REXMERE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 REXMERE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3915 REXMERE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3915 REXMERE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3915 REXMERE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 REXMERE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 REXMERE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland