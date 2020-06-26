All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 30 2019 at 8:57 AM

39 W Lexington St

39 West Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1/1 luxury apartment available for sublease in august and september.
ALL utilities included (gas, electricity, water, trash, sewage)
$1200 is our sublease rate
after september the apt is yours and you pay original rate
we pay the application fee

unfurnished- furniture package available
stainless steel appliances
granite countertops
giant windows
high ceilings (makes the apt look bigger)
lots of natural light
pets allowed with fee
underground garage available for a fee
nice laundry facility on every floor
24 hour concierge
pool access
include amenities from Park Charles (newly added)
about 800 sqft

Looks like a glorified hotel; its the nicest apartment weve ever been.
Come see for yourself! We love to show you around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 W Lexington St have any available units?
39 W Lexington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 W Lexington St have?
Some of 39 W Lexington St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 W Lexington St currently offering any rent specials?
39 W Lexington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 W Lexington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 W Lexington St is pet friendly.
Does 39 W Lexington St offer parking?
Yes, 39 W Lexington St offers parking.
Does 39 W Lexington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 W Lexington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 W Lexington St have a pool?
Yes, 39 W Lexington St has a pool.
Does 39 W Lexington St have accessible units?
No, 39 W Lexington St does not have accessible units.
Does 39 W Lexington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 W Lexington St does not have units with dishwashers.
