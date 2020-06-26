39 W Lexington St

Amenities
1/1 luxury apartment available for sublease in august and september.
ALL utilities included (gas, electricity, water, trash, sewage)
$1200 is our sublease rate
after september the apt is yours and you pay original rate
we pay the application fee
unfurnished- furniture package available
stainless steel appliances
granite countertops
giant windows
high ceilings (makes the apt look bigger)
lots of natural light
pets allowed with fee
underground garage available for a fee
nice laundry facility on every floor
24 hour concierge
pool access
include amenities from Park Charles (newly added)
about 800 sqft
Looks like a glorified hotel; its the nicest apartment weve ever been.
Come see for yourself! We love to show you around!