3832 Falls Rd

This is an upgraded full house in Hampden, just a short walk to the Avenue on 36th street. We are renting the entire second floor of this shared house. The middle floor is a shared Living Room / Dining Room / Kitchen (shared with the lower level unit). The Upstairs apartment has 3 large rooms and 2 bathrooms. The 2nd floor rooms can be used however the tenant desires. Parking spaces for up to 3 vehicles is included as well as internet service. Tenant will pay proportional part of Gas / Electric / Water. Cats ok. No Dogs.