All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3832 Falls Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3832 Falls Rd
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 AM

3832 Falls Rd

3832 Falls Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3832 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
This is an upgraded full house in Hampden, just a short walk to the Avenue on 36th street. We are renting the entire second floor of this shared house. The middle floor is a shared Living Room / Dining Room / Kitchen (shared with the lower level unit). The Upstairs apartment has 3 large rooms and 2 bathrooms. The 2nd floor rooms can be used however the tenant desires. Parking spaces for up to 3 vehicles is included as well as internet service. Tenant will pay proportional part of Gas / Electric / Water. Cats ok. No Dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 Falls Rd have any available units?
3832 Falls Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 Falls Rd have?
Some of 3832 Falls Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 Falls Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3832 Falls Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 Falls Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3832 Falls Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3832 Falls Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3832 Falls Rd offers parking.
Does 3832 Falls Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3832 Falls Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 Falls Rd have a pool?
No, 3832 Falls Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3832 Falls Rd have accessible units?
No, 3832 Falls Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 Falls Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3832 Falls Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland