Baltimore, MD
3824 Yolando Rd 1
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

3824 Yolando Rd 1

3824 Yolando Road · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3824 Yolando Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Spectacular 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Ednor Gardens!
Highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located near JHU, museums, parks, golf, shopping, public schools and highway for an easy commute.

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with brand new hardwood floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with granite counters and new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch
- Detached garage in rear
- No pets

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Yolando Rd 1 have any available units?
3824 Yolando Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Yolando Rd 1 have?
Some of 3824 Yolando Rd 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Yolando Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Yolando Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Yolando Rd 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Yolando Rd 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3824 Yolando Rd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Yolando Rd 1 offers parking.
Does 3824 Yolando Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Yolando Rd 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Yolando Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 3824 Yolando Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Yolando Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 3824 Yolando Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Yolando Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Yolando Rd 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
