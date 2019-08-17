3824 Yolando Rd 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Ednor Gardens!

Highly sought after neighborhood, conveniently located near JHU, museums, parks, golf, shopping, public schools and highway for an easy commute.



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with brand new hardwood floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with granite counters and new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch

- Detached garage in rear

- No pets



Available Now!



