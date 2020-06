Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Back on Market After Full Basement Remodel! See new Pictures! Welcome Home to this Sweet and Spacious fully rehabbed home in Edmondson! The home features new parking pad, doors, windows, kitchen and kitchen appliances, new bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, Gleaming hard wood floors. Large front and back porches for relaxing This home is a MUST SEE especially for first time buyers that want everything already done for them!