3723 Mactavish Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Covered front porch greets you to this 2 bed/1.5bath townhouse in the Village of Violetville. Beautiful refurbished hardwood floors, neutral paint give the space an open and airy feel. Arched doorway leads you to dining area and kitchen. Kitchen recently upgraded with new flooring, cabinets and countertops. Back door leads to brand new deck, great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms on second level share full bath. Pets considered with owner approval and deposit. For showings, call Tony at 443-531-9954.