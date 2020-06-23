All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3723 Mactavish Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3723 Mactavish Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3723 Mactavish Avenue

3723 Mactavish Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3723 Mactavish Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Covered front porch greets you to this 2 bed/1.5bath townhouse in the Village of Violetville. Beautiful refurbished hardwood floors, neutral paint give the space an open and airy feel. Arched doorway leads you to dining area and kitchen. Kitchen recently upgraded with new flooring, cabinets and countertops. Back door leads to brand new deck, great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms on second level share full bath. Pets considered with owner approval and deposit. For showings, call Tony at 443-531-9954.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Mactavish Avenue have any available units?
3723 Mactavish Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Mactavish Avenue have?
Some of 3723 Mactavish Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Mactavish Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Mactavish Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Mactavish Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Mactavish Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Mactavish Avenue offer parking?
No, 3723 Mactavish Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Mactavish Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Mactavish Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Mactavish Avenue have a pool?
No, 3723 Mactavish Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Mactavish Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3723 Mactavish Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Mactavish Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Mactavish Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland