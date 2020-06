Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely end of group Townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Hardwood floors throughout and tons of light. Open kitchen and dining room with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. 2 Large bedrooms with great closet space. Unfinished basement great for storage and washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard that is great for cookouts. Available now. $1250 monthly + utilities.

Rental Terms



Rent: $1,250

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,250

Available Now