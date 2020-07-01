All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

3710 FAIT AVENUE

3710 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Whether you are looking for a roommate situation or looking to move your family, you've got to see this incredible space. Located in the popular neighborhood of Brewers Hill/Canton, this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, row home offers 3 finished levels of living. Light maple hardwood floors throughout the home give this property a bright and airy feel. The kitchen is wide open with a large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of table space. There is a roof deck that offers a panoramic view of the area. 3710 Fait Ave is on a wide street, convenient to 895, 95, 83, and John Hopkins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
3710 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 3710 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3710 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3710 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3710 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3710 FAIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3710 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3710 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3710 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3710 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

