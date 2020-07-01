3710 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Whether you are looking for a roommate situation or looking to move your family, you've got to see this incredible space. Located in the popular neighborhood of Brewers Hill/Canton, this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, row home offers 3 finished levels of living. Light maple hardwood floors throughout the home give this property a bright and airy feel. The kitchen is wide open with a large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of table space. There is a roof deck that offers a panoramic view of the area. 3710 Fait Ave is on a wide street, convenient to 895, 95, 83, and John Hopkins.