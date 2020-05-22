3703 E LOMBARD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top Floor 5BR Apartment Home: You'll love this top floor home located close to downtown Baltimore. Brand new carpeting in the bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with European style cabinetry, back splash, modern appliances and plenty of table space. Open floor plan with large living room with tiled flooring. Full-size Washer and Dryer. All rooms network ready with Cat5 jacks. The owner will consider a pet with additional fees - Cat only. One block from a shopping center and bus stop. Minutes to downtown Inner Harbor.