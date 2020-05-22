All apartments in Baltimore
3703 E LOMBARD STREET
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

3703 E LOMBARD STREET

3703 E Lombard St · No Longer Available
Location

3703 E Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top Floor 5BR Apartment Home: You'll love this top floor home located close to downtown Baltimore. Brand new carpeting in the bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with European style cabinetry, back splash, modern appliances and plenty of table space. Open floor plan with large living room with tiled flooring. Full-size Washer and Dryer. All rooms network ready with Cat5 jacks. The owner will consider a pet with additional fees - Cat only. One block from a shopping center and bus stop. Minutes to downtown Inner Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 E LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
3703 E LOMBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 E LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 3703 E LOMBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 E LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3703 E LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 E LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 E LOMBARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3703 E LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
No, 3703 E LOMBARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3703 E LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3703 E LOMBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 E LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 3703 E LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3703 E LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3703 E LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 E LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 E LOMBARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
