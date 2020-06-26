All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3660 KESWICK ROAD
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

3660 KESWICK ROAD

3660 Keswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Under $2k per month in Hampden! Landlord will offer a discount on a multi-year lease! 3BD/1.5BA is available immediately in Hampden! Don't miss the opportunity to live close to all that's happening in Hampden! Text Richard @ 410-812-9986 for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 KESWICK ROAD have any available units?
3660 KESWICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 KESWICK ROAD have?
Some of 3660 KESWICK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 KESWICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3660 KESWICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 KESWICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3660 KESWICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3660 KESWICK ROAD offer parking?
No, 3660 KESWICK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3660 KESWICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3660 KESWICK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 KESWICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3660 KESWICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3660 KESWICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3660 KESWICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 KESWICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 KESWICK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
