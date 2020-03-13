All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

3626 KEYSTONE AVE

3626 Keystone Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3626 Keystone Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Location, Location, Location! Woodberry/Hampden Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Rental home with off-street back yard parking pad, covered front porch, fenced yards. New carpeted Living and Dining areas, finished basement Family Room, separate utility/storage room & Laundry. Home has Central Air cooling & Gas Heat. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Neighborhood Community features include 3 parks with walking paths and picnic areas. Move- in ready home in desirable Woodberry/TV Hill area. Close to Clipper Mill restaurants and shops. Walk to Light Rail; easy access to I-83. (No cats; dogs can be up to 25 lbs.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 KEYSTONE AVE have any available units?
3626 KEYSTONE AVE has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 KEYSTONE AVE have?
Some of 3626 KEYSTONE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 KEYSTONE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3626 KEYSTONE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 KEYSTONE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 KEYSTONE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3626 KEYSTONE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3626 KEYSTONE AVE does offer parking.
Does 3626 KEYSTONE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 KEYSTONE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 KEYSTONE AVE have a pool?
No, 3626 KEYSTONE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3626 KEYSTONE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3626 KEYSTONE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 KEYSTONE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 KEYSTONE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
