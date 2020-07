Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

TASTEFULLY UPDATED TOWN HOME! THIS PROPERTY FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE COUNTER TOPS, RECESS LIGHTING AND LAMINATE FLOORING. BOTH BATHS ARE BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT W/ RECESS LIGHTING. FENCED IN BACK AND FRONT YARDS, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF KITCHEN FOR YOUR USE. JUST BRING YOUR THINGS! INCOME MUST BE $35,000.00 ANNUALLY AND A CREDIT SCORE OF 600.