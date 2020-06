Amenities

dishwasher parking elevator microwave furnished refrigerator

Welcome Home! Just bring your personal items! If you love open spaces, then come and experience loft living at Inner Harbor Lofts! *Partially furnished*Covered Parking INCLUDED!!!*Find yourself minutes away from the University of Maryland Medical System, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, public transportation and the beautiful Inner Harbor. You will find this building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.