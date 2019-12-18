3528 6TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Totally upgraded with fresh paint and flooring.Additional Half bath on the main floor. 2 Full Baths on the upper level. Bedrooms are on opposite ends for additional privacy.The kitchen has beautiful European style cabinetry, new flooring and brand new modern appliances.Enjoy relaxing on brand new deck in the back yard.New washer and dryer.The bathroom has fresh tile and upgrades galore.1 dog permitted with pet fees.Great price and close to the heart of the city. Within minutes to I-95, I-395 and I-295