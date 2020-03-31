352 CORNWALL STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 3 and a half baths and single car garage. 1st floor has an open floor plan featuring a new kitchen with an island, convenient half bath and very nicely exposed brick. There is also an enclosed porch that can be utilized as a mud room. Upstairs you can find 2 large bedrooms with attached baths and down in the basement you have a family room as well as the 3rd bedroom with an attached bath. All new hardwoodfloors, Central Heat and AC. Steps from Bayview Hospital and Joseph Lee Park