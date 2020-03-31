All apartments in Baltimore
352 CORNWALL STREET
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

352 CORNWALL STREET

352 Cornwall Street · No Longer Available
Location

352 Cornwall Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hopkins Bayview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 3 and a half baths and single car garage. 1st floor has an open floor plan featuring a new kitchen with an island, convenient half bath and very nicely exposed brick. There is also an enclosed porch that can be utilized as a mud room. Upstairs you can find 2 large bedrooms with attached baths and down in the basement you have a family room as well as the 3rd bedroom with an attached bath. All new hardwoodfloors, Central Heat and AC. Steps from Bayview Hospital and Joseph Lee Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 CORNWALL STREET have any available units?
352 CORNWALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 CORNWALL STREET have?
Some of 352 CORNWALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 CORNWALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
352 CORNWALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 CORNWALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 352 CORNWALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 352 CORNWALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 352 CORNWALL STREET offers parking.
Does 352 CORNWALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 CORNWALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 CORNWALL STREET have a pool?
No, 352 CORNWALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 352 CORNWALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 352 CORNWALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 352 CORNWALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 CORNWALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
