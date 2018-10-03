All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3506 Southern Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019

3506 Southern Avenue

3506 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Waltherson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom SF Bungalow in Hamilton! - Spacious 3 bedroom plus BONUS room, single family bungalow on corner lot with fenced backyard! Covered front porch welcomes you into the updated open floorplan with wood floors and stained glass accent windows. A separate dining room leads to the modern kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gas range. Wood floors continue throughout the bedrooms and new full bath includes a soaking tub with custom glass tile. A finished attic level adds extra space and the basement has a full size washer/dryer. Includes new HVAC!

Cats or small dogs welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 4410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers

(RLNE3429091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Southern Avenue have any available units?
3506 Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Southern Avenue have?
Some of 3506 Southern Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Southern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Southern Avenue offer parking?
No, 3506 Southern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3506 Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 Southern Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 3506 Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3506 Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Southern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
