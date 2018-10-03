3506 Southern Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom SF Bungalow in Hamilton! - Spacious 3 bedroom plus BONUS room, single family bungalow on corner lot with fenced backyard! Covered front porch welcomes you into the updated open floorplan with wood floors and stained glass accent windows. A separate dining room leads to the modern kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gas range. Wood floors continue throughout the bedrooms and new full bath includes a soaking tub with custom glass tile. A finished attic level adds extra space and the basement has a full size washer/dryer. Includes new HVAC!



Cats or small dogs welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 4410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE3429091)