Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

SHORT TERM RENTAL -AVAILABLE NOW! Can come partially furnished if needed. This is a TRUE 3 bed 3.5 bath home WITH a fully finished basement that is NOT one of the bedrooms. This home is truly stunning, complete with gourmet kitchen, bathrooms and INCREDIBLE roof-deck with amazing water views! Steps to Canton square and seconds from 95 and 895. Travel is a breeze. Please inquire about short-term details. $40 app fee, $60 move in fee.