3439 Dudley Avenue

Lovely spacious 3 bedroom townhouse! Complete with hardwood floors throughout! Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances! New paint throughout! 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level and a beautiful full bath! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT HOME!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
