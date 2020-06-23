All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3439 Dudley Avenue

3439 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!!***443-447-5238*** Lovely spacious 3 bedroom townhouse! Complete with hardwood floors throughout! Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances! New paint throughout! 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level and a beautiful full bath! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Dudley Avenue have any available units?
3439 Dudley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Dudley Avenue have?
Some of 3439 Dudley Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Dudley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3439 Dudley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3439 Dudley Avenue offer parking?
No, 3439 Dudley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3439 Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 Dudley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Dudley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3439 Dudley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3439 Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3439 Dudley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
