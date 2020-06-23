3439 Dudley Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!!***443-447-5238*** Lovely spacious 3 bedroom townhouse! Complete with hardwood floors throughout! Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances! New paint throughout! 3 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level and a beautiful full bath! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT HOME!!