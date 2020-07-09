3435 Wabash Avenue - 1

Amenities
3435 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Near Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park (Site of new $137 Million Recreational Park Renovation)
•3BR 2.5 BATH end of group townhouse located in the Ashburton neighborhood of Baltimore City
•CENTRAL AIR
•Large finished basement with full bath and bonus room
•Kitchen amenities include stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave
•Washer/Dryer in unit
•NO PETS
•10 minutes away from downtown Baltimore and near 2 Metro Subway Stations
LIVING ROOM – 15W x 13L
DINING ROOM – 10.5W x 16L
MASTER BR – 17W x 13.5L
MIDDLE BR – 10.5W x 12.5L
SMALL BR – 10.5W x 12L
BASEMENT – 17X x 18L
FULL BATH – 2ND FL
HALF BATH – MAIN FL
FULL BATH – BASEMENT
For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.
Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc