3435 Wabash Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3435 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215



Near Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park (Site of new $137 Million Recreational Park Renovation)



•3BR 2.5 BATH end of group townhouse located in the Ashburton neighborhood of Baltimore City

•CENTRAL AIR

•Large finished basement with full bath and bonus room

•Kitchen amenities include stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave

•Washer/Dryer in unit

•NO PETS

•10 minutes away from downtown Baltimore and near 2 Metro Subway Stations



LIVING ROOM – 15W x 13L

DINING ROOM – 10.5W x 16L

MASTER BR – 17W x 13.5L

MIDDLE BR – 10.5W x 12.5L

SMALL BR – 10.5W x 12L

BASEMENT – 17X x 18L

FULL BATH – 2ND FL

HALF BATH – MAIN FL

FULL BATH – BASEMENT



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.



Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc