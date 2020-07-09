All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3435 Wabash Avenue - 1
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

3435 Wabash Avenue - 1

3435 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3435 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

Near Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park (Site of new $137 Million Recreational Park Renovation)

•3BR 2.5 BATH end of group townhouse located in the Ashburton neighborhood of Baltimore City
•CENTRAL AIR
•Large finished basement with full bath and bonus room
•Kitchen amenities include stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave
•Washer/Dryer in unit
•NO PETS
•10 minutes away from downtown Baltimore and near 2 Metro Subway Stations

LIVING ROOM – 15W x 13L
DINING ROOM – 10.5W x 16L
MASTER BR – 17W x 13.5L
MIDDLE BR – 10.5W x 12.5L
SMALL BR – 10.5W x 12L
BASEMENT – 17X x 18L
FULL BATH – 2ND FL
HALF BATH – MAIN FL
FULL BATH – BASEMENT

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.

Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Wabash Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

