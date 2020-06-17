All apartments in Baltimore
3417 Elmley Ave

3417 Elmley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Application fee is $50.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Elmley Ave have any available units?
3417 Elmley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Elmley Ave have?
Some of 3417 Elmley Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Elmley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Elmley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Elmley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 Elmley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3417 Elmley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Elmley Ave offers parking.
Does 3417 Elmley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Elmley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Elmley Ave have a pool?
No, 3417 Elmley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Elmley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3417 Elmley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Elmley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Elmley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
