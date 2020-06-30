3416 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful 3BR/3BA rowhome for rent in the heart of CANTON! Sitting on a quiet one way street w/ ample street parking. This home boasts hardwood floors throughout interior w/ carpeted bedrooms & basement, coffered ceilings, granite countertops and so much more! First floor features large living room with coffered ceilings, separate dining space as you flow into the kitchen with SS appliances, brand new dishwasher and rear door that leads to a one car parking pad! Second floor houses 2 bedrooms and two full baths. Rooftop deck provides outdoor entertainment space with great views of the city! Basement has an extra bedroom/den/office space and laundry area. Well maintained and move in ready! Don't miss out on this property!