All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3414 HOLMES AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3414 HOLMES AVENUE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

3414 HOLMES AVENUE

3414 Holmes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3414 Holmes Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Woodbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Wonderful, porch-front home on a quiet, tree-lined street near the Reservoir. This newly updated, 3-BR, 1-BA plus 2 half bath beauty features a BRAND-NEW KITCHEN with new cabinets, new granite counter tops and new stainless-steel appliances. Recently painted from top to bottom, gleaming hardwood floors, three freshly carpeted bedrooms, PLUS a huge top floor Bonus Room that can be used as an office, play room or even a 4th Bedroom. Clean, improved basement with laundry is great for storage or someday turn it into a family room. It is literally TURN-KEY and ready for a new tenant. There's a fully-fenced back yard too! 1st & Last Month Rent + Security Deposit due at lease signing. Also listed for sale MDBA495412. WELCOME HOME!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 HOLMES AVENUE have any available units?
3414 HOLMES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 HOLMES AVENUE have?
Some of 3414 HOLMES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 HOLMES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3414 HOLMES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 HOLMES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3414 HOLMES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3414 HOLMES AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3414 HOLMES AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3414 HOLMES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 HOLMES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 HOLMES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3414 HOLMES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3414 HOLMES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3414 HOLMES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 HOLMES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 HOLMES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland