3414 HOLMES AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Wonderful, porch-front home on a quiet, tree-lined street near the Reservoir. This newly updated, 3-BR, 1-BA plus 2 half bath beauty features a BRAND-NEW KITCHEN with new cabinets, new granite counter tops and new stainless-steel appliances. Recently painted from top to bottom, gleaming hardwood floors, three freshly carpeted bedrooms, PLUS a huge top floor Bonus Room that can be used as an office, play room or even a 4th Bedroom. Clean, improved basement with laundry is great for storage or someday turn it into a family room. It is literally TURN-KEY and ready for a new tenant. There's a fully-fenced back yard too! 1st & Last Month Rent + Security Deposit due at lease signing. Also listed for sale MDBA495412. WELCOME HOME!.