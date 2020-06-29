All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3413 Esther Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3413 Esther Place
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:54 PM

3413 Esther Place

3413 Esther Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3413 Esther Place, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this newly renovated town home located in the Highland town community. Easy and quick access to public transportation and near by stores. Quick commute to i-895 and i-95 moments away. Newly laid hardwood floors and beautiful hardwood cabinets in the kitchen. New carpet upstairs and large basement for storage. Also a washer and dryer for your convenience. Large gated patio around back for those great summer cook outs! Feel free to schedule a showing today to see how beautiful this home really is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Esther Place have any available units?
3413 Esther Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Esther Place have?
Some of 3413 Esther Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Esther Place currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Esther Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Esther Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Esther Place is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Esther Place offer parking?
No, 3413 Esther Place does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Esther Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3413 Esther Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Esther Place have a pool?
No, 3413 Esther Place does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Esther Place have accessible units?
No, 3413 Esther Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Esther Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 Esther Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland