Come check out this newly renovated town home located in the Highland town community. Easy and quick access to public transportation and near by stores. Quick commute to i-895 and i-95 moments away. Newly laid hardwood floors and beautiful hardwood cabinets in the kitchen. New carpet upstairs and large basement for storage. Also a washer and dryer for your convenience. Large gated patio around back for those great summer cook outs! Feel free to schedule a showing today to see how beautiful this home really is!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 Esther Place have any available units?
3413 Esther Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Esther Place have?
Some of 3413 Esther Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Esther Place currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Esther Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Esther Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Esther Place is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Esther Place offer parking?
No, 3413 Esther Place does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Esther Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3413 Esther Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Esther Place have a pool?
No, 3413 Esther Place does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Esther Place have accessible units?
No, 3413 Esther Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Esther Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 Esther Place does not have units with dishwashers.
