3413 Esther Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this newly renovated town home located in the Highland town community. Easy and quick access to public transportation and near by stores. Quick commute to i-895 and i-95 moments away. Newly laid hardwood floors and beautiful hardwood cabinets in the kitchen. New carpet upstairs and large basement for storage. Also a washer and dryer for your convenience. Large gated patio around back for those great summer cook outs! Feel free to schedule a showing today to see how beautiful this home really is!