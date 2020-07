Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils

Property Amenities

This is 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located directly across from the high school football field. It is a great location!



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood Floors

* Finished basement that can be used for storage

* Washer and Dryer

* Radiator Heat

* High school Football right Across the street

* Large Rooms

* Fenced Backyard



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



