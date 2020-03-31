341 E 29th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Charles Village boasts hardwood floors and updates throughout. The open floorplan offers a fireplace and fully-equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. A fully-finished lower level provides additional living or bedroom space plus a full bath, washer/dryer and private entrance that leads to a rear parking pad and garage. The upper level offers 2 ample bedrooms plus a den and a shared hall bath.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4944456)