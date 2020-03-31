All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 341 E 29th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
341 E 29th St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

341 E 29th St

341 East 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

341 East 29th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Charles Village boasts hardwood floors and updates throughout. The open floorplan offers a fireplace and fully-equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. A fully-finished lower level provides additional living or bedroom space plus a full bath, washer/dryer and private entrance that leads to a rear parking pad and garage. The upper level offers 2 ample bedrooms plus a den and a shared hall bath.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4944456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 E 29th St have any available units?
341 E 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 E 29th St have?
Some of 341 E 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 E 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
341 E 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 E 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 E 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 341 E 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 341 E 29th St offers parking.
Does 341 E 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 E 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 E 29th St have a pool?
No, 341 E 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 341 E 29th St have accessible units?
No, 341 E 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 341 E 29th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 E 29th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland