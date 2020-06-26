3405 Orlando Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Parkville boasts a huge yard and private driveway for convenient off-street parking. The main level offers a living room w/ separate dining room and fully-equipped kitchen. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Finished lower level with full-sized washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4997513)