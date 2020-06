Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Luxurious 4-BR, 3-BA Canton Townhouse is special in so many ways. Premium finishes throughout: maple hardwood floors; gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters with a breakfast bar; fully-fenced, private patio; plenty of closet space; 3rd floor entertaining room with WET BAR & GAS FIREPLACE....leading to a ROOFTOP DECK with breathtaking city views! Sorry, No smoking permitted in the home. Pets on a case-by-case basis. WELCOME HOME!!