336 E 21st St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home. This is luxury in the heart of Baltimore! The master suit is located on the 3rd floor. There is a rooftop balcony over looking the Baltimore sky line to the left of the bedroom. To the right is the bedroom itself, with a beautiful walk in closet. Separating the two is the most luxurious bathroom. Dual sinks, and a bath house inside the bathroom, complete with a soaking tub.

This is not all! The owner spared no expense in the rest of the house either. The kitchen is granite, hardwood flooring with stainless steel appliances.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood Flooring

* Newly Renovated

* Parking Pad

* Beautiful Bathrooms

* Pets are Case by Case

* 5 and 6 month lease available



Available NOW!



(RLNE5411591)