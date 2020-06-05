All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
336 E 21st St
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

336 E 21st St

336 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

336 East 21st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home. This is luxury in the heart of Baltimore! The master suit is located on the 3rd floor. There is a rooftop balcony over looking the Baltimore sky line to the left of the bedroom. To the right is the bedroom itself, with a beautiful walk in closet. Separating the two is the most luxurious bathroom. Dual sinks, and a bath house inside the bathroom, complete with a soaking tub.
This is not all! The owner spared no expense in the rest of the house either. The kitchen is granite, hardwood flooring with stainless steel appliances.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Flooring
* Newly Renovated
* Parking Pad
* Beautiful Bathrooms
* Pets are Case by Case
* 5 and 6 month lease available

Available NOW!

(RLNE5411591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 E 21st St have any available units?
336 E 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 E 21st St have?
Some of 336 E 21st St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 E 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
336 E 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 E 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 E 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 336 E 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 336 E 21st St offers parking.
Does 336 E 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 E 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 E 21st St have a pool?
No, 336 E 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 336 E 21st St have accessible units?
No, 336 E 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 336 E 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 E 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
