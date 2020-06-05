336 E 21st St

Amenities
This is a beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home. This is luxury in the heart of Baltimore! The master suit is located on the 3rd floor. There is a rooftop balcony over looking the Baltimore sky line to the left of the bedroom. To the right is the bedroom itself, with a beautiful walk in closet. Separating the two is the most luxurious bathroom. Dual sinks, and a bath house inside the bathroom, complete with a soaking tub.
This is not all! The owner spared no expense in the rest of the house either. The kitchen is granite, hardwood flooring with stainless steel appliances.
Property Highlights:
* Hardwood Flooring
* Newly Renovated
* Parking Pad
* Beautiful Bathrooms
* Pets are Case by Case
* 5 and 6 month lease available
Available NOW!
(RLNE5411591)