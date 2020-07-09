All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3332 Chestnut Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3332 Chestnut Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3332 Chestnut Ave

3332 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3332 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3332 Chestnut Ave Available 12/14/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhome in Hampden w/ Parking Pad! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in Hampden located just blocks from The Avenue, many fine restaurants and shops and very convenient to I83 and downtown Baltimore. Features include hardwood floors, a spacious living room, and separate dining room, updated kitchen with beautiful cherry wood cabinets, granite (Quartz) countertop, glass tiled backsplash and stainless appliances including dishwasher. Also includes an updated full bath with tiled floors and new fixtures/shower enclosure. There is an unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer. The house has central air, covered deck, large fenced in front and backyard for entertaining as well as a 1 car parking pad for the convenience of off-street parking.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE3713655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
3332 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3332 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 3332 Chestnut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3332 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3332 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3332 Chestnut Ave offers parking.
Does 3332 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3332 Chestnut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 3332 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3332 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 3332 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 Chestnut Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland