Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

3332 Chestnut Ave Available 12/14/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhome in Hampden w/ Parking Pad! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in Hampden located just blocks from The Avenue, many fine restaurants and shops and very convenient to I83 and downtown Baltimore. Features include hardwood floors, a spacious living room, and separate dining room, updated kitchen with beautiful cherry wood cabinets, granite (Quartz) countertop, glass tiled backsplash and stainless appliances including dishwasher. Also includes an updated full bath with tiled floors and new fixtures/shower enclosure. There is an unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer. The house has central air, covered deck, large fenced in front and backyard for entertaining as well as a 1 car parking pad for the convenience of off-street parking.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



