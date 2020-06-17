3319 Kenyon Ave

Amenities
3 Bedrooms with a Garage in Belair Edison - Property Id: 213735
This Beautiful, Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse is located in Belair-Edison.
* Wide Open Concept
* Hardwood Floors
* Updated Kitchen
* Dishwasher
* Built-in Microwave
* Half Bath
* Updated Bath
* Ceramic Tile
* New Air-conditioning
* Dining Room
* Front Porch
* GARAGE!!!!
* Laundry
* Storage, Storage, Storage
Security Deposit and References Required. Sorry No Pets
If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213735
No Pets Allowed
