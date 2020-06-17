All apartments in Baltimore
3319 Kenyon Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3319 Kenyon Ave

3319 Kenyon Avenue · (410) 303-5649
Location

3319 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms with a Garage in Belair Edison - Property Id: 213735

This Beautiful, Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse is located in Belair-Edison.
* Wide Open Concept
* Hardwood Floors
* Updated Kitchen
* Dishwasher
* Built-in Microwave
* Half Bath
* Updated Bath
* Ceramic Tile
* New Air-conditioning
* Dining Room
* Front Porch
* GARAGE!!!!
* Laundry
* Storage, Storage, Storage
Security Deposit and References Required. Sorry No Pets

If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213735
Property Id 213735

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Kenyon Ave have any available units?
3319 Kenyon Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 Kenyon Ave have?
Some of 3319 Kenyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 Kenyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Kenyon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Kenyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Kenyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3319 Kenyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3319 Kenyon Ave does offer parking.
Does 3319 Kenyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3319 Kenyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Kenyon Ave have a pool?
No, 3319 Kenyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Kenyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3319 Kenyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Kenyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 Kenyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
