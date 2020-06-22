CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!! ***443-447-5238*** Walk in to this lovely 2 bedroom house and you will be wowed! Beautiful hardwood floors and a gorgeous updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances are on the first level! Also on first level you have washer and dryer! Move to the 2nd floor and you have 2 spacious bedrooms and beautiful full bath! CLOSE TO HOPKINS UNIVERSITY! DO NOT MISS OUT!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3312 Brentwood Avenue have?
Some of 3312 Brentwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
