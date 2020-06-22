3312 Brentwood Avenue

Amenities

CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!! ***443-447-5238*** Walk in to this lovely 2 bedroom house and you will be wowed! Beautiful hardwood floors and a gorgeous updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances are on the first level! Also on first level you have washer and dryer! Move to the 2nd floor and you have 2 spacious bedrooms and beautiful full bath! CLOSE TO HOPKINS UNIVERSITY! DO NOT MISS OUT!!