Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3312 Brentwood Avenue

3312 Brentwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Brentwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!! ***443-447-5238*** Walk in to this lovely 2 bedroom house and you will be wowed! Beautiful hardwood floors and a gorgeous updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances are on the first level! Also on first level you have washer and dryer! Move to the 2nd floor and you have 2 spacious bedrooms and beautiful full bath! CLOSE TO HOPKINS UNIVERSITY! DO NOT MISS OUT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Brentwood Avenue have any available units?
3312 Brentwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Brentwood Avenue have?
Some of 3312 Brentwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Brentwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Brentwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Brentwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Brentwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3312 Brentwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3312 Brentwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3312 Brentwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 Brentwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Brentwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3312 Brentwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Brentwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3312 Brentwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Brentwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Brentwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
