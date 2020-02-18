All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
330 E. University Pkwy,
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

330 E. University Pkwy,

330 East University Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

330 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
330 E. University Pkwy, Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU Off-Campus 5bd/2ba Rowhome w/ W/D!! Available 6/7/20 - 2020 off-campus large 5bd/2ba Charles Village Rowhome Near JHU with hardwood floors throughout. Separate living and dining room. Ornamental fireplace with mantel in living room. Built-in dining room hutch! Washer/Dryer. Unfinished basement. Updated kitchen. Overhead lighting. Ceiling fans. Updated bathrooms! And Rear Yard! Super convenient to the JHU Homewood campus... walking distance! Oil heat.Utilities not included in rent. Available for June 7, 2020 move-in.

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Showings will resume in early June!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month per pet pet rent

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE1846455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 E. University Pkwy, have any available units?
330 E. University Pkwy, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 E. University Pkwy, have?
Some of 330 E. University Pkwy,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 E. University Pkwy, currently offering any rent specials?
330 E. University Pkwy, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 E. University Pkwy, pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 E. University Pkwy, is pet friendly.
Does 330 E. University Pkwy, offer parking?
No, 330 E. University Pkwy, does not offer parking.
Does 330 E. University Pkwy, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 E. University Pkwy, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 E. University Pkwy, have a pool?
No, 330 E. University Pkwy, does not have a pool.
Does 330 E. University Pkwy, have accessible units?
No, 330 E. University Pkwy, does not have accessible units.
Does 330 E. University Pkwy, have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 E. University Pkwy, does not have units with dishwashers.

