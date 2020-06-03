All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:50 PM

329 S CHAPEL ST

329 South Chapel Street · No Longer Available
Location

329 South Chapel Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Well kept home in Upper Fells Point with so many original charm, 2 beds and 2 full baths, fenced patio off of kitchen, available for quick possession. Very bright home with sky lights, tons of storage and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 S CHAPEL ST have any available units?
329 S CHAPEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 S CHAPEL ST have?
Some of 329 S CHAPEL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 S CHAPEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
329 S CHAPEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 S CHAPEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 329 S CHAPEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 329 S CHAPEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 329 S CHAPEL ST offers parking.
Does 329 S CHAPEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 S CHAPEL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 S CHAPEL ST have a pool?
No, 329 S CHAPEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 329 S CHAPEL ST have accessible units?
No, 329 S CHAPEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 329 S CHAPEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 S CHAPEL ST has units with dishwashers.
