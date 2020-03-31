324 S WOLFE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Wow your friends with this stunning 4bd/3.5ba Upper Fell's Point home. Completely renovated with shining hardwood floors throughout and gorgeous exposed interior brick. Kitchen is adorned with stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher and over-range microwave! Main level laundry with washer/dryer. Central A/C. Gorgeous bathrooms with granite counters and tile surround. Double vanity sink in guest bathroom. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. Recessed lighting. Small rear concrete courtyard. Unfinished basement. Utilities not included with rent.Super convenient to JHU medical campus, downtown and a quick walk to all of the great restaurants, bars and shopping in Fells Point.