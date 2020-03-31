324 S WOLFE STREET

Amenities
Wow your friends with this stunning 4bd/3.5ba Upper Fell's Point home. Completely renovated with shining hardwood floors throughout and gorgeous exposed interior brick. Kitchen is adorned with stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher and over-range microwave! Main level laundry with washer/dryer. Central A/C. Gorgeous bathrooms with granite counters and tile surround. Double vanity sink in guest bathroom. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. Recessed lighting. Small rear concrete courtyard. Unfinished basement. Utilities not included with rent.Super convenient to JHU medical campus, downtown and a quick walk to all of the great restaurants, bars and shopping in Fells Point.