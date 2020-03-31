All apartments in Baltimore
324 S WOLFE STREET
324 S WOLFE STREET

324 South Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

324 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Wow your friends with this stunning 4bd/3.5ba Upper Fell's Point home. Completely renovated with shining hardwood floors throughout and gorgeous exposed interior brick. Kitchen is adorned with stainless steel appliances to include a dishwasher and over-range microwave! Main level laundry with washer/dryer. Central A/C. Gorgeous bathrooms with granite counters and tile surround. Double vanity sink in guest bathroom. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. Recessed lighting. Small rear concrete courtyard. Unfinished basement. Utilities not included with rent.Super convenient to JHU medical campus, downtown and a quick walk to all of the great restaurants, bars and shopping in Fells Point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 S WOLFE STREET have any available units?
324 S WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 S WOLFE STREET have?
Some of 324 S WOLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 S WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
324 S WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S WOLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 324 S WOLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 324 S WOLFE STREET offer parking?
No, 324 S WOLFE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 324 S WOLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 S WOLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S WOLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 324 S WOLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 324 S WOLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 324 S WOLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S WOLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 S WOLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.
