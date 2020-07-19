3237 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Patterson Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
NEWER RENOVATION with GARAGE parking. This house was built with the perfect roommate layout! 3 Bedrooms each with FULL PRIVATE BATHROOMS! Beautiful custom kitchen with center island and all new SS appliances. Large open area on main level and additional hangout space in the basement!! Laundry on the premise! CLOSE TO JOHNS HOPKINS and Patterson Park Make app. to see today. ALARM SYSTEM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
3237 E BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET have?
Some of 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3237 E BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.