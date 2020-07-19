All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3237 E BALTIMORE STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3237 E BALTIMORE STREET

3237 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3237 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
NEWER RENOVATION with GARAGE parking. This house was built with the perfect roommate layout! 3 Bedrooms each with FULL PRIVATE BATHROOMS! Beautiful custom kitchen with center island and all new SS appliances. Large open area on main level and additional hangout space in the basement!! Laundry on the premise! CLOSE TO JOHNS HOPKINS and Patterson Park Make app. to see today. ALARM SYSTEM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
3237 E BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET have?
Some of 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3237 E BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET offers parking.
Does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3237 E BALTIMORE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland