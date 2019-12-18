Amenities

322 S Exeter St Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Little Italy! - Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in charming Little Italy! Inviting main level features hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and updated kitchen that leads to a spacious rear courtyard, perfect for entertaining! Upper-level master bedroom includes a bonus den/sitting room plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the top level. Separate laundry located on the bedroom level for added convenience! Walking distance to Fells Point and area attractions!



Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



