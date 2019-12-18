All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 322 S Exeter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
322 S Exeter St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

322 S Exeter St

322 South Exeter Street · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Little Italy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 322 S Exeter St · Avail. Jul 20

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr maintenance
322 S Exeter St Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Little Italy! - Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in charming Little Italy! Inviting main level features hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and updated kitchen that leads to a spacious rear courtyard, perfect for entertaining! Upper-level master bedroom includes a bonus den/sitting room plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the top level. Separate laundry located on the bedroom level for added convenience! Walking distance to Fells Point and area attractions!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3060037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 S Exeter St have any available units?
322 S Exeter St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 S Exeter St have?
Some of 322 S Exeter St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 S Exeter St currently offering any rent specials?
322 S Exeter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 S Exeter St pet-friendly?
No, 322 S Exeter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 322 S Exeter St offer parking?
No, 322 S Exeter St does not offer parking.
Does 322 S Exeter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 S Exeter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 S Exeter St have a pool?
No, 322 S Exeter St does not have a pool.
Does 322 S Exeter St have accessible units?
No, 322 S Exeter St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 S Exeter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 S Exeter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 322 S Exeter St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity