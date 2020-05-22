Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
321 E 21ST1/2 STREET
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 E 21ST1/2 STREET
321 E 21st 1/2 St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
321 E 21st 1/2 St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET have any available units?
321 E 21ST1/2 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
321 E 21ST1/2 STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET offer parking?
No, 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET have a pool?
No, 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET have accessible units?
No, 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 E 21ST1/2 STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland