3205 LAKE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

You must see this home. It has many upgrades and features starting with front porch. Hardwood floors on main level. Upgraded kitchen, and basement with 3 piece bathroom. Two generous size bedrooms and bath on second floor. Third floor has large bedroom on your own private floor could be a great master bedroom, with major storage area coule be a great closet space. Home boast large living room and dining room. Full basement rec area with laundry room. Home has fenced back yard, can be used for bbqs, play area or offstreet parkingwith small deck off kitchen. Make an appoinment for a showing. You will not be disappointed.