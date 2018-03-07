All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3205 LAKE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3205 LAKE AVENUE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

3205 LAKE AVENUE

3205 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3205 Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
You must see this home. It has many upgrades and features starting with front porch. Hardwood floors on main level. Upgraded kitchen, and basement with 3 piece bathroom. Two generous size bedrooms and bath on second floor. Third floor has large bedroom on your own private floor could be a great master bedroom, with major storage area coule be a great closet space. Home boast large living room and dining room. Full basement rec area with laundry room. Home has fenced back yard, can be used for bbqs, play area or offstreet parkingwith small deck off kitchen. Make an appoinment for a showing. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 LAKE AVENUE have any available units?
3205 LAKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 LAKE AVENUE have?
Some of 3205 LAKE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 LAKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3205 LAKE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 LAKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3205 LAKE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3205 LAKE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3205 LAKE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3205 LAKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 LAKE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 LAKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3205 LAKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3205 LAKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3205 LAKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 LAKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 LAKE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland