All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
32 W MONTGOMERY STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 W MONTGOMERY STREET

32 West Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 West Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tiny house living, urban style! Second level corner flat feels larger than it is thanks to smart design and great light from southern and western exposures. The kitchen features stainless appliances, solid granite counters, and efficient organizers that make the most of the space. There are wood floors throughout the entire flat and marble tile in the updated bathroom. There is a bonus room that is ideal over overnight guests or a study. The open layout promotes easy entertaining, but you may want to serve just cocktails here before you head out on foot to one of the area's superb restaurants. Top notch locale on one of Federal Hills most desirable streets close to dining and shops, the downtown business district, Inner Harbor and Stadiums. Simplify your life in this fabulous flat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
32 W MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
32 W MONTGOMERY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 W MONTGOMERY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland